AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Drive launched to cover open manholes

NNI Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:37am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi and Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Barrister Murtaza Wahab took another positive step to improve the drainage of the megacity and formally launched the campaign to put covers on the open manholes.

According to the spokesperson of (KWSC) CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed, COO Water Corporation Engineer Asadullah Khan and Chief Engineer Sewerage Aftab Chandio were present on the occasion of the launch of the manholes covers campaign

Mayor Karachi said that the campaign has been formally started in all the districts. In the first phase, manholes cover campaign is being conducted in four districts of Central, West, Keamari and Korangi while in the second phase it will be conducted in the rest of the districts.

He said that manholes covers will be installed under the supervision of the concerned executive engineer and elected UC chairman.

On this occasion, he said that let us all work together for the betterment of our city, because providing better drainage facilities to citizens is one of our top priorities.

He said that steps are being taken on an emergency basis to improve drainage throughout the megacity. He said that the Water Corporation is working day and night with a new determination and a new identity for the betterment of the megacity.

