Drive launched to cover open manholes

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi and Chairman Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) Barrister Murtaza Wahab took another positive step to improve the drainage of the megacity and formally launched the campaign to put covers on the open manholes.

According to the spokesperson of (KWSC) CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed, COO Water Corporation Engineer Asadullah Khan and Chief Engineer Sewerage Aftab Chandio were present on the occasion of the launch of the manholes covers campaign

Mayor Karachi said that the campaign has been formally started in all the districts. In the first phase, manholes cover campaign is being conducted in four districts of Central, West, Keamari and Korangi while in the second phase it will be conducted in the rest of the districts.

He said that manholes covers will be installed under the supervision of the concerned executive engineer and elected UC chairman.

On this occasion, he said that let us all work together for the betterment of our city, because providing better drainage facilities to citizens is one of our top priorities.

He said that steps are being taken on an emergency basis to improve drainage throughout the megacity. He said that the Water Corporation is working day and night with a new determination and a new identity for the betterment of the megacity.