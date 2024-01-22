Several injured in attack on PTI, PPP election offices in Karachi

KARACHI: Tensions soared in Karachi as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accused the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) of orchestrating attacks on their respective offices. The clashes resulted in injuries to several political workers from both parties.

According to media reports, the incident unfolded at the electoral office of PTI candidate Arsalan Khalid in Constituency NA-248 of the National Assembly. Over ten individuals, including Arsalan Khalid, were reportedly injured in the attack.

PTI’s spokesperson laid blame on MQM workers, alleging that the assault was orchestrated by them. The wounded party workers were swiftly transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Jinnah Hospital for medical attention. In response, PTI supporters staged a protest at Liaquat Ali Khan Chowk against the incident.

Simultaneously, in the vicinity of Hyderabad Town, within the limits of PS-250 and PS-129, an attack was reported on the Pakistan Peoples Party’s office. Four party workers sustained injuries in this assault. Khawaja Sahil Mansoor claimed that MQM workers were behind the attack. Four PPP workers, injured in the incident, have lodged complaints against the assailants.

Just days earlier, during a rally following an organizational meeting in Karachi, unknown assailants opened fire, injuring two individuals. The incident occurred after Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate Agha Rafiullah concluded the gathering. Agha Rafiullah remained unharmed during the incident, and the police are currently investigating the case.

Meanwhile, in the provincial capital of Lahore, an explosive attack targeted the electoral office of a Pakistan Peoples Party candidate in Constituency PP-162. Police have initiated an inquiry into the petrol bomb attack. The complainant, Mirza Abbas Khokhar’s son, alleged that unknown individuals threw petrol-filled bottles, setting fire to the office. The assailants reportedly stole valuable items, including 30 chairs and a generator worth around 1.5 million rupees.

These incidents highlight the escalating political tensions and security concerns as the election season intensifies across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024