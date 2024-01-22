AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-22

Several injured in attack on PTI, PPP election offices in Karachi

INP Published 22 Jan, 2024 05:38am

KARACHI: Tensions soared in Karachi as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accused the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) of orchestrating attacks on their respective offices. The clashes resulted in injuries to several political workers from both parties.

According to media reports, the incident unfolded at the electoral office of PTI candidate Arsalan Khalid in Constituency NA-248 of the National Assembly. Over ten individuals, including Arsalan Khalid, were reportedly injured in the attack.

PTI’s spokesperson laid blame on MQM workers, alleging that the assault was orchestrated by them. The wounded party workers were swiftly transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Jinnah Hospital for medical attention. In response, PTI supporters staged a protest at Liaquat Ali Khan Chowk against the incident.

Simultaneously, in the vicinity of Hyderabad Town, within the limits of PS-250 and PS-129, an attack was reported on the Pakistan Peoples Party’s office. Four party workers sustained injuries in this assault. Khawaja Sahil Mansoor claimed that MQM workers were behind the attack. Four PPP workers, injured in the incident, have lodged complaints against the assailants.

Just days earlier, during a rally following an organizational meeting in Karachi, unknown assailants opened fire, injuring two individuals. The incident occurred after Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate Agha Rafiullah concluded the gathering. Agha Rafiullah remained unharmed during the incident, and the police are currently investigating the case.

Meanwhile, in the provincial capital of Lahore, an explosive attack targeted the electoral office of a Pakistan Peoples Party candidate in Constituency PP-162. Police have initiated an inquiry into the petrol bomb attack. The complainant, Mirza Abbas Khokhar’s son, alleged that unknown individuals threw petrol-filled bottles, setting fire to the office. The assailants reportedly stole valuable items, including 30 chairs and a generator worth around 1.5 million rupees.

These incidents highlight the escalating political tensions and security concerns as the election season intensifies across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi elections PPP MQM PTI Karachi police Political workers General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Several injured in attack on PTI, PPP election offices in Karachi

FIA probing ‘corruption’ in DPP

New fixed income tax for retailers on the cards

US taking attack on troops at Iraq base ‘extremely seriously’: White House

UN condemns Israel for ‘heartbreaking’ killings in Gaza

KSA yet to respond to deferred oil payment request

Section 214C of ITO 2001: Whole income tax audit selection process not ultra vires to law: FBR

Israel OKs plan for Gaza tax funds to be held by Norway

Bilawal urges PTI workers to support his party

‘Four survivors’ after Russian jet crashes in Afghan mountains

Reforms in taxation system demanded

Read more stories