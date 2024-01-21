Over 1.4 million protest far right in Germany over weekend: organisers

BERLIN: Over 1.4 million people took part in demonstrations across Germany against the far-right AfD over the weekend, after details emerged of discussions over a mass deportation plan, protest organisers said Sunday.

"This Sunday alone, protests took place in around 40 cities in a clear signal against the AfD and the rightwards drift in German society," the organising network Campact and campaign group Fridays for Future said in a joint statement. Police have not yet given a total figure for the gatherings that took place between Friday and Sunday.