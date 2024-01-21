AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 21, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan skipper relieved after beating New Zealand in fifth T20

AFP Published January 21, 2024 Updated January 21, 2024 11:18am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said it was "very important" his team avoided a whitewash series loss to New Zealand after winning the fifth and final Twenty20 International by 42 runs on Sunday.

The Black Caps capitulated for 92 in the face of some quality Pakistan spin bowling, having been favoured to chase down the tourists' 134-8.

Pakistan lost the five-match series 4-1 but Shaheen was pleased his first stint as captain had ended on a winning note, after being outplayed through the first four games.

He said the series was primarily seen as a chance to build towards the T20 World Cup in June but it would have been a setback to lose five from five.

"Today's game was very important for us. We needed that as a unit to step forward," Shaheen said.

"In the first four games, there were a lot of collapses, as a fielding unit, as a batting unit, but I think today we played as a team and we needed that win.

"It's not easy for any team to come here. And I think our mind is on the World Cup. We're just checking out every spot for every player and giving chances to youngsters."

Part-time off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed was handed the ball for the first time in the series and produced career-best figures of 3-24 against a weakened New Zealand batting lineup, who scored their second-lowest T20 total on home soil.

Only opener Finn Allen (22) and Glenn Phillips (26) passed 20 as Pakistan claimed the last eight wickets for 39 runs.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz (2-18) was effective with the new ball, while Shaheen claimed 2-20.

New Zealand were missing three of their first-choice batters: Kane Williamson (knee injury), Devon Conway (Covid-19) and Daryl Mitchell (rested).

Captain Mitchell Santner said their poor chase exposed some chinks.

"We've looked pretty good batting first and defending but, looking at today, we may need a bit of work chasing," he said.

New Zealand’s Conway misses T20 match v Pakistan due to COVID

"In a chase like that, we talk about taking it as deep as we can and we didn't do that.

"But all in all a pretty good series. There were good signs, different guys stepping up at different times and that's what you want."

Earlier, it appeared the home side had done enough to push for a clean sweep through another disciplined bowling display.

Seamers Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson all claimed two scalps, along with spinner Ish Sodhi.

Veteran Southee (2-19) dismissed debutant Haseebullah Khan in an opening maiden over and returned in the 13th over to remove the dangerous Fakhar Zaman, who had raced to 33 off 16 balls.

Top-scorer Mohammad Rizwan departed soon afterwards for 38 off 38.

New Zealand next face a two-Test home series against South Africa while Pakistan's next international fixtures are five T20s at home to New Zealand in April.

Kane Williamson Tim Southee Black Caps Shaheen Shah Afridi Mohammad Nawaz Glenn Phillips Finn Allen Matt Henry Lockie Ferguson pakistan vs new zealand T20 T20 World Cup in June Haseebullah Khan

Pakistan skipper relieved after beating New Zealand in fifth T20

More policy rate hike likely if price pressures reemerge, IMF told

TMU of SBA amended

Power tariff: Timely adjustments critical to energy sector viability: IMF

IMF assured of building reserves, free floating exchange rate

IMF asks for another hike in gas prices

Second review: IMF urged to reschedule access date to Mar 15 in LoI

‘Contingency’ revenue steps agreed with IMF

North Korea FM says 'ready to greet' Putin

IMF revises deficit upward to 7.7pc of GDP

Read more stories