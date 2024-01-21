KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.787 billion and the number of lots traded was 17,316.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.563billion, followed by Crude Oil (PKR 3.186 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.889 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.472 billion), DJ (PKR 848.384 million), Platinum (PKR 798.885 million), Silver (PKR 565.163 million), SP 500 (PKR 526.750 million), Natural Gas (PKR 520.815 million), Japan Equity (PKR 190.234 million), Copper (PKR 105.905 million), Brent (PKR 66.145 million) and Palladium (PKR 52.644 million).

In Agricultural commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 11.533 million was traded.

