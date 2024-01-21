AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,488 Increased By 6.7 (0.1%)
BR30 22,964 Decreased By -25.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Japan rubber futures gain on upbeat demand outlook

Reuters Published 21 Jan, 2024 03:10am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures climbed on Friday as positive automotive production plans and optimistic demand forecast for automobiles in 2024 lifted outlook for tyre demand, while a weaker yen also lent support.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for June delivery closed up 1.4 yen, or 0.52%, at 271.3 yen ($1.83) per kg, the highest close since Nov. 16. The contract recorded a weekly gain of 4.11%, and marked the sixth consecutive weekly gain, the longest since November 2019. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for May delivery was up 100 yuan to close at 13,875 yuan ($1,928.48) per metric ton.

Top electric vehicle maker BYD said it is on track to build facilities in Indonesia with a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles later this year. Honda Motor said it expects US full-year sales to jump between 10% and 15% from a year-ago period. US retail sales rose more than expected in December, boosted by an increase in motor vehicle and online purchases.

“Amid a strong end to the year for many automotive sales, some closure of European automotive factories may have a delayed spillover effect in terms of shipments - something market participants need to watch out for,” said Farah Miller, CEO of Helixtap Technologies, an independent rubber-focused data company.

Automotives such as Volvo and Tesla, and tyre-maker Michelin had announced plans to halt productions due to the attacks on vessels by Iranian-backed Houthi in Yemen.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average closed 1.4% higher. The yen weakened 0.22% to 148.51 against the dollar. A weaker currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers. China will take measures against superfluous new energy vehicle projects (NEV) and disruptive competitive practices in NEV sales, vice industry minister Xin Guobin said on Friday.

