Unity Foods gets top edible oil importer award

Published 20 Jan, 2024

KARACHI: Unity Foods was honored as the top importer of edible oil in Pakistan for the year 2023 during the 6th Pakistan Edible Oil Conference held in Karachi.

Kamran Tessori, Governor of Sindh, bestowed the award upon Safdar Sajjad, Executive Director of Unity Foods Limited.

“As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, Unity Foods remains dedicated to fostering growth, sustainability, and continued success in the industry, inspiring others to follow in their footsteps,” the company said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

