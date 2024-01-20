SMAP for transformative power of AI

KARACHI: Qasim Yaqoob Paracha, Acting Chairman of the Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP), underscores the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in revolutionizing Pakistan salt industry.

Qasim Yaqoob Paracha outlined how AI could harness extensive social media data to comprehend consumer behaviour, enabling the formulation of targeted marketing strategies and promotions.

This approach, he emphasized, has the potential to promptly enhance revenue. Furthermore, he highlighted AI capability to optimize recruitment and training processes by identifying ideal candidates for specific roles, ultimately enhancing overall efficiency, performance and effectively training them in the right area.

Calling upon the government to encourage AI adoption in businesses, Paracha proposed incentives such as tax breaks and research grants. He stressed that embracing AI is vital for Pakistan long-term economic competitiveness and its ability to thrive in the dynamically changing global market.

Paracha urged the Pakistani government to prioritize the incorporation of AI across various business and industrial sectors, underscoring its pivotal role in sustaining the country competitiveness.

He asserted, Effective integration of AI in departments like marketing, HR, research, manufacturing and sales can significantly amplify efficiency and productivity.

Hence, he urged the government to concentrate its efforts on building a resource pool that leverages Pakistan human resources, unlocking business potential, and contributing to the nation greater prosperity.

