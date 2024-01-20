AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Pakistan

SMAP for transformative power of AI

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

KARACHI: Qasim Yaqoob Paracha, Acting Chairman of the Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP), underscores the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in revolutionizing Pakistan salt industry.

Qasim Yaqoob Paracha outlined how AI could harness extensive social media data to comprehend consumer behaviour, enabling the formulation of targeted marketing strategies and promotions.

This approach, he emphasized, has the potential to promptly enhance revenue. Furthermore, he highlighted AI capability to optimize recruitment and training processes by identifying ideal candidates for specific roles, ultimately enhancing overall efficiency, performance and effectively training them in the right area.

Calling upon the government to encourage AI adoption in businesses, Paracha proposed incentives such as tax breaks and research grants. He stressed that embracing AI is vital for Pakistan long-term economic competitiveness and its ability to thrive in the dynamically changing global market.

Paracha urged the Pakistani government to prioritize the incorporation of AI across various business and industrial sectors, underscoring its pivotal role in sustaining the country competitiveness.

He asserted, Effective integration of AI in departments like marketing, HR, research, manufacturing and sales can significantly amplify efficiency and productivity.

Hence, he urged the government to concentrate its efforts on building a resource pool that leverages Pakistan human resources, unlocking business potential, and contributing to the nation greater prosperity.

