AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Jan 20, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-20

SECP, ADB to host workshop on ‘Women in Finance Thought Leaders’

Press Release Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange of Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank are partnering to host a “Women in Finance Thought Leaders” workshop featuring experts from the microfinance sector, ADB, Women’s World Banking, IFC, and Google.

The workshop aims to foster a collaborative environment for thought leaders to discuss strategies for women’s empowerment through microfinance and address challenges and opportunities in financial inclusion.

The event will feature a series of interactive sessions and panel discussions to highlight how Non-Bank Microfinance Institutions (NBMFIs) can aid women in achieving financial independence. The workshop focuses on fintech’s potential to boost women’s financial inclusion, tackle non-bank microfinance sector issues, and bridge the gender finance gap.

The workshop is expected to attract a diverse audience, including policymakers, financial institutions, microfinance practitioners, researchers, and development partners.

The event’s insights will shape policies promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment, as SECP, as the regulator of NBMFIs, is dedicated to promoting gender inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP ADB World Banking NBMFIs Non Bank Microfinance Institutions

