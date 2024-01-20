SECP, ADB to host workshop on ‘Women in Finance Thought Leaders’

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange of Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank are partnering to host a “Women in Finance Thought Leaders” workshop featuring experts from the microfinance sector, ADB, Women’s World Banking, IFC, and Google.

The workshop aims to foster a collaborative environment for thought leaders to discuss strategies for women’s empowerment through microfinance and address challenges and opportunities in financial inclusion.

The event will feature a series of interactive sessions and panel discussions to highlight how Non-Bank Microfinance Institutions (NBMFIs) can aid women in achieving financial independence. The workshop focuses on fintech’s potential to boost women’s financial inclusion, tackle non-bank microfinance sector issues, and bridge the gender finance gap.

The workshop is expected to attract a diverse audience, including policymakers, financial institutions, microfinance practitioners, researchers, and development partners.

The event’s insights will shape policies promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment, as SECP, as the regulator of NBMFIs, is dedicated to promoting gender inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

