Gold prices rise

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday regained a sizeable value on the local market but silver prices were unchanged, traders said.

Gold prices grew by Rs 1,300 and Rs 1,115 to Rs 215,000 per tola and Rs 184,328 per 10 grams, respectively.

The global market closed gold prices for $ 2,045 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $ 20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was traded for unchanged Rs 2600 per tola and Rs 2,229.08 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $ 22.72 per ounce, traders said.

