Dense foggy weather to stay

KARACHI: The dense foggy weather gripping the country's plains is likely to run into next week, as the Met Office on Friday again cautioned the citizens about its dangers.

Mainly plains of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh are expected to undergo the blurry weather conditions for few more days, it added.

It alerted the citizens to the hazards of the prevailing weather, advising them for a caution, saying that the daytime temperatures may remain below normal in most parts of Punjab because of the dense fog.

In the next 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country and very cold and partly cloudy in northern parts. Frost may occur at few places in Pothohar region and Kashmir during the morning hours.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts. However, rain fell in Lasbella to 17 mm.

Dense fog and smog prevailed over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Minimum temperature was recorded in Leh to minus 12 Celsius, Skardu minus nine, Kalam, Gilgit and Astore minus six, each, Srinagar minus five, Kalat and Gupis minus four, each, Hunza, Dir and Rawalakot minus three, each.

