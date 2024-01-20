Convicted criminal imposed on nation: IK

ISLAMABAD: The founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday said that Feb 08 is a day to differentiate between independence and slavery, and the nation would ensure its independence by using their right to franchise for those who rendered sacrifices for real independence.

In a message to the nation from Adiala jail, he said that a handful of people are still moving from pillar to post to steal Feb 08 elections and keep the nation enslaved, for which they have brought back a “certified convicted criminal” from London.

In an obvious reference to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said that the whole justice system was destroyed and the constitution was violated in order to impose a convicted criminal on the nation.

In order to win the match for the “raillukata” of politics, he added, the traditional electoral symbol of “cricket bat” was snatched from PTI, but still, those building castles in the air would not be able to win the elections for those whom they want to impose on masses through rigging.

“I would like to especially mention the women, the elderly, the girls and boys and other party workers for making me proud by facing the barbarism against the party,” he said, adding “by sitting in jail, I’m confident to give a humiliating defeat to all those who broke the law, violated the constitution”.

He said that all the independent surveys indicate that a three-fourths majority victory for PTI is on the cards despite all the hurdles created by those who want to impose a convicted criminal on the masses as people want rule of law by choosing their representatives who they think should be in power.

He said that the nation would settle the scores with those who crossed all the limits of decency since his ouster from power through a farcical vote of no confidence in 2022.

He called upon the people to ensure their safety and vote for PTI candidates in order to put the country on path to rule of law and constitution.

