All Pakistan IEEEP students seminar held

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with the Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers in Pakistan (IEEEP) organised the 39th All Pakistan IEEEP Students Seminar at the campus.

Addressing the closing ceremony, chief guest Rizwan Dalia, Chief People Officer, K-Electric, said that we have not correctly evaluated the importance of engineers yet. Instead of an internship, students should properly join an industry for training during education for 6-month or 1-year period.

Young teachers also need to enhance their skills and knowledge through training in the industries. We are following the predictive model in our organisation. Now we repair or replace transformers before they burst using the help of current technologies.

Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Vice Chancellor of SSUET said that the students are the ambassadors of knowledge and progress and the projects designed by them went beyond institutional boundaries, contributing to the collective efforts of research and innovations in our institutions of higher education. Together we can transform the landscape of higher engineering education in Pakistan.

Registrar SSUET Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the event has been a testament to the spirit of innovation, research, and collaboration, and provided a platform for the brilliant minds of our final-year students and Postgraduate scholars to showcase their research endeavors and contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of Electrical, Computer & Software Engineering, Computer Science, Electronics, Biomedical, and other ICT-related fields.

Presenting a vote of thanks, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, Dean, Faculty of Electrical & Computer Engineering, said that the two burning issues demand our collective awareness in the contemporary world. In Pakistan, the current prevalence of B thalassemia is staggering, ranging from 5% to 8%, constituting almost 5% of the total global cases.

These alarming statistics emphasise the urgent need for increased awareness and educational campaigns to address this health challenge.

The next challenge is climate change which is affecting our communities, ecosystems and the overall sustainability of our planet. As a responsible academic community, we need to incorporate sustainable practices in our research and daily lives.

