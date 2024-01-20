AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-20

All Pakistan IEEEP students seminar held

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) in collaboration with the Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers in Pakistan (IEEEP) organised the 39th All Pakistan IEEEP Students Seminar at the campus.

Addressing the closing ceremony, chief guest Rizwan Dalia, Chief People Officer, K-Electric, said that we have not correctly evaluated the importance of engineers yet. Instead of an internship, students should properly join an industry for training during education for 6-month or 1-year period.

Young teachers also need to enhance their skills and knowledge through training in the industries. We are following the predictive model in our organisation. Now we repair or replace transformers before they burst using the help of current technologies.

Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Vice Chancellor of SSUET said that the students are the ambassadors of knowledge and progress and the projects designed by them went beyond institutional boundaries, contributing to the collective efforts of research and innovations in our institutions of higher education. Together we can transform the landscape of higher engineering education in Pakistan.

Registrar SSUET Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the event has been a testament to the spirit of innovation, research, and collaboration, and provided a platform for the brilliant minds of our final-year students and Postgraduate scholars to showcase their research endeavors and contribute to the ever-evolving landscape of Electrical, Computer & Software Engineering, Computer Science, Electronics, Biomedical, and other ICT-related fields.

Presenting a vote of thanks, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, Dean, Faculty of Electrical & Computer Engineering, said that the two burning issues demand our collective awareness in the contemporary world. In Pakistan, the current prevalence of B thalassemia is staggering, ranging from 5% to 8%, constituting almost 5% of the total global cases.

These alarming statistics emphasise the urgent need for increased awareness and educational campaigns to address this health challenge.

The next challenge is climate change which is affecting our communities, ecosystems and the overall sustainability of our planet. As a responsible academic community, we need to incorporate sustainable practices in our research and daily lives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SSUET IEEEP All Pakistan IEEEP Students Seminar Rizwan Dalia Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin

All Pakistan IEEEP students seminar held

Trade settlement in Chinese RMB soars 600pc

Revamp ‘fait accompli’, Shamshad tells FBR managers

De-escalation in interest of both countries: PM

Nepra renews distribution and supplier licence to KE

Dasu transmission line contracts: Ali pledges to conduct ‘fair inquiry’

Jilani tells Turkish FM: No interest in ‘escalation’

Pakistan, Iran agree to end stand-off

Security personnel not allowed to ask voters to prove identity

PMIC takes notice of delays in PSDP projects

Jul-Dec: Petroleum group imports down 13.78pc YoY

Read more stories