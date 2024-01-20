NTDC BoDs accepts resignation of Banatwala

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) on Friday accepted the resignation tendered by Ali Zain Banatwala, DMD (SO) NTDC on October 31, 2023 under clause 12.1 of his employment contract with effect from January 31, 2024 being his last working day.

The Board further approved to assign the look after charge for the post of DMD (SO) to Muhammad Waseem Younas, General Manager (PSP) NTDC in addition to his own duties till the appointment of regular incumbent.

