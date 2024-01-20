AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
Al-Qadir Trust case: AC defers indictment of IK, Bushra again

Fazal Sher Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Friday again deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case at Adiala jail, postponed the framing of the charge against Khan and his wife in the Al-Qadir Trust case after the PTI founder filed an application seeking change in the legal team. Jail authorities produced former premier Khan before the court.

The PTI founder and his wife’s counsel Sardar Latif Khosa, Salman Akram Raja, Shoaib Shaheen, Shahbaz Khosa, and Usman Gull appeared before the court. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deputy prosecutor general, Sardar Muzzafar Abbasi, prosecutor Amjad Perviz, and Irfan Bola also appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, PTI founder’s counsel Khosa filed an application seeking change in the legal team of his client. PTI founder included Barrister Ali Zafar, Sikandar Zulqarnain, and Usman Gull in his legal team.

The court due to the absence of Khan’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar could not indict Khan and his wife. Khan told the court that only his lawyer could explain to him the legal terms in the charge sheet. I will not accept framing of charge in the absence of his lawyer, he said. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till January 24.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

accountability court PTI Imran Khan NCA Al Qadir Trust case

