Mari Ghazij: MPCL announces successful drilling of another appraisal well

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has announced successful drilling of another appraisal well in Mari Ghazij formation in the Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL), Sindh.

As part of the appraisal plan for the Ghazij discovery in the Mari Development and Production Lease, MPCL has successfully drilled and tested the second appraisal well in the Ghazij formation, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday said.

The well was spudded in on December 20, 2023, and drilled down to a depth of 1,014 meters. The post-acid gas flow rate from the well was 6.57 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 306 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 64/64-inch choke size.

The well will be put on test production in due course after completion of requisite regulatory formalities. MPCL is the Operator of Mari D&PL with 100 percent working interest.

