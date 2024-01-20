TIOs urged to take on board views of FPCCI on trade data, sectoral potential

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has said that the 40 newly-appointed trade & investment officers (TIOs) should take FPCCI onboard for trade data, research and sectoral potential; so that, they should productively act as the salesmen of the country vis-a-vis trade, investment and economic affairs. Communication and liaison between the TIOs and the business community is in the interest of the national economy and that is what the proposal of FPCCI to them.

He stressed that so far Pakistan’s trade officers have not helped the business community to accomplish the real potential of Pakistan in trade and investments; and, this should change.

The FPCCI chief assured the visiting officers that FPCCI will provide the officers with practical and research-based inputs as how and where the trade-related barriers are; and, what would be the solution to accelerate the exports of the country to those potential destinations.

Therefore, they should benefit from the inputs of private-sector; for which they need to establish effective communication channels and respond to the queries of business community in a timely manner.

Atif Ikram Sheikh also informed the TIOs that FPCCI will be setting up an up-to-date database of all businesses in Pakistan; so that, the TIOs can readily and efficiently access any required business to guide them for the opportunities relevant to them. This will also enable international importers to explore the potential exporters from Pakistan, he added.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, stated that if the trade missions can share reports & data on a monthly basis with us, we would be able to provide relevant data and research-based input to them accordingly regularly as we need to know what is potential of export in each country and city they are posted.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon also took the opportunity to offer TIOs the services of R&D; from the platform of FPCCI; in trade-related matters to facilitate and support them to effectively perform their duties and serve the country. Trade officers can let us know that on which sector or country they need information, data, analysis of trade potential and competitive landscape, he added.

Representing the delegation, Riaz Ahmed Sheikh, agreed with FPCCI’s recommendations and added, in order to bring investment to Pakistan, that they have to be specific in their outreach to global investors, entrepreneurs and traders; and, for that matter, they need sector-wise recommendations and data from FPCCI.

Additionally, they need FPCCI’s support in connecting to various chambers, associations and trade bodies of Pakistan to enable them establish liaison with various industrial regions of Pakistan and product or service providers in export-oriented sectors.

The delegation also proposed that FPCCI can help them through their linkages, MoUs and working relationships with their counterpart chambers the world over; and, the joint efforts can certainly make it much more fruitful for the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024