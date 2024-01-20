NCHR and Bank AL Habib join hands to empower women

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) and Bank AL Habib have has signed a Letter of Interest (LOI) committing to work together on a project for the empowerment of and empower women and girls through sport-based human development interventions. Their focus is to, with a focus on mobilising mobilize marginalised marginalized communities.

NCHR is currently engaged in a project around this theme through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) project, supported by the High Commission of Canada in Pakistan. However, NCHR has identified the need to support the most vulnerable and marginalized group within this project - the Women United Football Academy in Quetta.

The LOI serves as a comprehensive framework outlining the terms of the agreement for Bank AL Habib’s sponsorship of the Hazara Women United Football Academy in Quetta. , utilizing NCHR as the intermediary. This strategic partnership aims to bolster the academy’s capacity to train and equip more girls, thereby extending the impact of the ongoing CFLI project.

Moreover, the sponsorship is designed to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Academy beyond the completion of the CFLI project.

