AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-20

Mastercard extends partnership with UBL

Press Release Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

KARACHI: Mastercard and UBL have renewed its strategic business partnership focused on the issuance of debit cards in Pakistan. The multi-year collaboration will see the partners tap into opportunities to boost financial inclusion, meet evolving consumer expectations and showcase UBL as a key player in the country’s competitive digital payments landscape.

Mastercard will further offer access to its extensive portfolio of leading digital products and solutions, including debit and virtual cards, as well as cyber and intelligence resources. UBL will work with Mastercard Advisors, which leverages the company’s unmatched payment and technology expertise to deliver top-of-the-line consulting services, on a wide range of initiatives aimed at its growth journey.

“Building on a legacy of more than 20 years, Mastercard works with market leaders to support Pakistan’s dynamic digital transformation journey and fuel its economy. We are delighted to extend our longstanding partnership with UBL as we usher in a new era of collaboration and innovation. Together, Mastercard and UBL will create new opportunities for Pakistan and its people as we partner to create an inclusive digital economy that works for everyone,” said J.K. Khalil, Cluster General Manager, MENA East, Mastercard.

“Debit card offerings, especially those supported by a global payment network, such as Mastercard, contribute to a seamless and secure customer experience. The renewal of our collaboration agreement testifies to the stability and reliability of our banking services and reaffirms our trust in Mastercard’s capabilities as a global technology leader in the payments industry,” said Muhammad Anas, Head of Consumer Banking, UBL.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UBL Mastercard debit cards strategic business partnership

Mastercard extends partnership with UBL

Trade settlement in Chinese RMB soars 600pc

Revamp ‘fait accompli’, Shamshad tells FBR managers

De-escalation in interest of both countries: PM

Nepra renews distribution and supplier licence to KE

Dasu transmission line contracts: Ali pledges to conduct ‘fair inquiry’

Jilani tells Turkish FM: No interest in ‘escalation’

Pakistan, Iran agree to end stand-off

Security personnel not allowed to ask voters to prove identity

PMIC takes notice of delays in PSDP projects

Jul-Dec: Petroleum group imports down 13.78pc YoY

Read more stories