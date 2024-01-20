Mastercard extends partnership with UBL

KARACHI: Mastercard and UBL have renewed its strategic business partnership focused on the issuance of debit cards in Pakistan. The multi-year collaboration will see the partners tap into opportunities to boost financial inclusion, meet evolving consumer expectations and showcase UBL as a key player in the country’s competitive digital payments landscape.

Mastercard will further offer access to its extensive portfolio of leading digital products and solutions, including debit and virtual cards, as well as cyber and intelligence resources. UBL will work with Mastercard Advisors, which leverages the company’s unmatched payment and technology expertise to deliver top-of-the-line consulting services, on a wide range of initiatives aimed at its growth journey.

“Building on a legacy of more than 20 years, Mastercard works with market leaders to support Pakistan’s dynamic digital transformation journey and fuel its economy. We are delighted to extend our longstanding partnership with UBL as we usher in a new era of collaboration and innovation. Together, Mastercard and UBL will create new opportunities for Pakistan and its people as we partner to create an inclusive digital economy that works for everyone,” said J.K. Khalil, Cluster General Manager, MENA East, Mastercard.

“Debit card offerings, especially those supported by a global payment network, such as Mastercard, contribute to a seamless and secure customer experience. The renewal of our collaboration agreement testifies to the stability and reliability of our banking services and reaffirms our trust in Mastercard’s capabilities as a global technology leader in the payments industry,” said Muhammad Anas, Head of Consumer Banking, UBL.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024