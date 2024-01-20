AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
SAPM Sohrab meets with Qatari minister

APP Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik met on Friday with Qatar’s Minister of State for Interior Affairs, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani and both Leaders reviewed cooperation in the security fields.

A significant meeting was held between Jawad Sohrab Malik and Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani, marking a momentous occasion for bilateral collaboration and economic development, said a press release.

During the meeting, the SAPM congratulated the Minister of State Interior, Qatar on the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2022. He emphasized the exemplary nature of the World Cup 2022 and its high standards, setting a benchmark for other countries to follow.

The SAPM highlighted the crucial role of the Pakistani diaspora in Qatar’s infrastructure development and expressed the intention to continue providing highly skilled and professional manpower to support Qatar’s economic modernization.

To ensure the ongoing mobility of Pakistani workers to Qatar, the SAPM proposed the establishment of additional Qatar Visa Centres (QVCs) across Pakistan, particularly in Peshawar and Lahore in the initial phase. Additionally, the SAPM commended Qatar’s humanitarian efforts and commitments to the Gaza conflict, affirming Pakistan’s support for Qatar’s stance. He also extended an invitation for the Minister of State Interior to visit Pakistan.

The Minister of State for Interior, Qatar acknowledged the significant role of the Pakistani diaspora in Qatar’s development, emphasizing the shared values of Pakistanis and Qataris.

SAPM Pakistan and Qatar Jawad Sohrab Malik Qatari minister Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani

