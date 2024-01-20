Governor reviews affairs of Islamia University Bahawalpur

LAHORE: Chancellor/Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman chaired a high-level meeting, here at Governor House Friday, to take stock of the administrative and financial affairs of Islamia University Bahawalpur.

In the meeting, the committee set up to look into administrative and financial affairs of Islamia University presented a report to the Governor of Punjab.

On this occasion, the governor directed the vice-chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar and other officers to resolve the financial issues of the university on priority. He also directed the VC to hold a meeting of the Syndicate and take decisions quickly.

In this regard, the governor also emphasized that the university should send the case of additional grant immediately to the government as per its requirements so that it can be implemented soon.

It is worth mentioning here that from 2013 to 2018, the federal grant of the university increased continuously, while after 2018, a continuous decrease in the grant was observed.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that timely payment of salaries of teachers and staff should be ensured. He said that quick and durable steps should be taken to set the university in the right direction. He urged that unnecessary expenses should be reduced and the sources of income should be increased in such a way that fees are not increased.

Previous inquiry reports of Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT), Higher Education Commission, and Higher Education Department were also discussed in the meeting. He directed that all these reports should also be presented before the Syndicate so that the Syndicate can take correct decisions in the light of the report presented by these important departments.

The governor said that the university should re-examine the agreement of the academic block construction project, which was stalled due to a dispute with a private company, and ensure its early completion. Apart from this, the governor also directed to complete the shelved project of Girls Hostels at the earliest so that along with facilities the students, the revenue of the institution can be improved.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission, Dr. Shahid Munir, Secretary Higher Education, Khalid Saleem and others attended the meeting.

Earlier, the ambassador of Czech Republic, Ladislav Steinhubel called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, in which issues of mutual interest including expanding bilateral relations in the fields of education and trade were discussed.

On this occasion, the wife of the Czech Ambassador and the Honorary Consul General of the Czech Republic, Kamal Manu, also accompanied him.

The governor said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the Czech Republic. He said that strengthening the ties between the people of the two countries will promote bilateral relations. He said that ‘Students Exchange Program’ should be started between Pakistan and the Czech Republic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024