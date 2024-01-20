AIRLINK 54.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.73%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.28%)
DGKC 72.43 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
FCCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 114.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.07%)
HUBC 116.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.88%)
MLCF 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.78%)
OGDC 124.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIAA 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.15%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.23%)
PRL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.19%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.54%)
SEARL 51.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
SNGP 71.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.48%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
TPLP 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
UNITY 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-20

Governor reviews affairs of Islamia University Bahawalpur

Recorder Report Published 20 Jan, 2024 05:18am

LAHORE: Chancellor/Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman chaired a high-level meeting, here at Governor House Friday, to take stock of the administrative and financial affairs of Islamia University Bahawalpur.

In the meeting, the committee set up to look into administrative and financial affairs of Islamia University presented a report to the Governor of Punjab.

On this occasion, the governor directed the vice-chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar and other officers to resolve the financial issues of the university on priority. He also directed the VC to hold a meeting of the Syndicate and take decisions quickly.

In this regard, the governor also emphasized that the university should send the case of additional grant immediately to the government as per its requirements so that it can be implemented soon.

It is worth mentioning here that from 2013 to 2018, the federal grant of the university increased continuously, while after 2018, a continuous decrease in the grant was observed.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that timely payment of salaries of teachers and staff should be ensured. He said that quick and durable steps should be taken to set the university in the right direction. He urged that unnecessary expenses should be reduced and the sources of income should be increased in such a way that fees are not increased.

Previous inquiry reports of Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT), Higher Education Commission, and Higher Education Department were also discussed in the meeting. He directed that all these reports should also be presented before the Syndicate so that the Syndicate can take correct decisions in the light of the report presented by these important departments.

The governor said that the university should re-examine the agreement of the academic block construction project, which was stalled due to a dispute with a private company, and ensure its early completion. Apart from this, the governor also directed to complete the shelved project of Girls Hostels at the earliest so that along with facilities the students, the revenue of the institution can be improved.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission, Dr. Shahid Munir, Secretary Higher Education, Khalid Saleem and others attended the meeting.

Earlier, the ambassador of Czech Republic, Ladislav Steinhubel called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, in which issues of mutual interest including expanding bilateral relations in the fields of education and trade were discussed.

On this occasion, the wife of the Czech Ambassador and the Honorary Consul General of the Czech Republic, Kamal Manu, also accompanied him.

The governor said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with the Czech Republic. He said that strengthening the ties between the people of the two countries will promote bilateral relations. He said that ‘Students Exchange Program’ should be started between Pakistan and the Czech Republic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Governor House Balighur Rehman Islamia University Bahawalpur

Governor reviews affairs of Islamia University Bahawalpur

Trade settlement in Chinese RMB soars 600pc

Revamp ‘fait accompli’, Shamshad tells FBR managers

De-escalation in interest of both countries: PM

Nepra renews distribution and supplier licence to KE

Dasu transmission line contracts: Ali pledges to conduct ‘fair inquiry’

Jilani tells Turkish FM: No interest in ‘escalation’

Pakistan, Iran agree to end stand-off

Security personnel not allowed to ask voters to prove identity

PMIC takes notice of delays in PSDP projects

Jul-Dec: Petroleum group imports down 13.78pc YoY

Read more stories