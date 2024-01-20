Saudi diplomat meets CM, acknowledges his role in development

LAHORE: The ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, here Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest besides exploring avenues of cooperation in different sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historical relations and Pakistan values its relationship with Saudi Arabia.

In his remarks, the Saudi Ambassador lauded the role of the caretaker Punjab CM in timely completing the public welfare projects.

He said that Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s tireless efforts are visible in Punjab, especially in Lahore and the CM Naqvi and his team, are seen working all the time. He said many cities including Lahore are looking more beautiful than before with the completion of development projects.

The CM Naqvi said that Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in difficult times, we cannot forget the role of Saudi Arabia for the development and prosperity of Pakistan; we are grateful to the Saudi government for the unprecedented support.

Moreover, talking to a delegation of under training officers for the 50th Common Training Programme of the Civil Service Academy, the CM said that extending relief to the common man should be the top priority of every government official.

He advised the under-training officers to adopt the attitude of gentleness and compassion in meeting common man and always treat the public with good manners. Never do wrong, good public handling gives good name and good career, the CM said. He said that officers should maintain a good relationship with everyone and perform their duties without any pressure. From excellent service delivery, growth paths appear automatically, he said, adding: “Don’t be afraid for transfer in remote areas but ready to be there to gain experience.”

The CM said that equal role of women is necessary for construction and development and coming of women officers in civil services is a welcome thing.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also addressed the assistant commissioners under training and shared his working experience.

