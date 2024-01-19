AIRLINK 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
BOP 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.05%)
DGKC 72.33 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.81%)
FCCL 18.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
HBL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
HUBC 116.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
MLCF 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 124.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.13%)
PIAA 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.33%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.74%)
PRL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.16%)
PTC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.47%)
SEARL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.35%)
SNGP 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.46%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.14%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 77.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.76%)
UNITY 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia gold: Price dip fails to attract Indian buyers, Chinese demand up for New Year

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2024 04:47pm

Physical gold buying in India was lacklustre this week as a correction in local prices failed to attract consumers, while demand picked up in China and Hong Kong ahead of Lunar New Year festivities.

Local gold prices were hovering around 62,000 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, after hitting a one-month low of 61,454 rupees earlier this week. Prices had hit a record high of 64,460 rupees last month.

“Even though prices have decreased, buyers are still hesitant, waiting for additional price corrections. The demand remains sluggish due to the price volatility,” said Ashok Jain, proprietor of Mumbai-based gold wholesaler Chenaji Narsinghji.

Dealers were offering a discount of up to $9 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of the 15% import and 3% sales levies, down from the last week’s discount of $13.

Asia gold: Falling prices spur Indian demand, China premiums rise

Indian retail demand has been weak for almost a month, making jewellers cautious during the ongoing wedding season and prompting them to go slow on inventory buildup, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bullion-importing bank.

In top consumer China, premiums were at $42-$54.2 per ounce over spot prices, compared to last week’s $45-$51 range. Hong Kong dealers charged premiums of $2-$4 per ounce.

The Chinese New Year, a key occasion to buy gold, starts on Feb. 10.

This year being “Year of the Dragon has added fuel to the fire for jewellery demand as this is seen as a traditionally auspicious year for gold purchases in China, second only to the Year of the Rabbit,” independent analyst Ross Norman said.

“Despite a faltering economic recovery in China or perhaps because of it, Chinese investors are doubling down on this safety asset.”

In Singapore, dealers charged premiums between $1.5-$3 and in Japan dealers sold gold at on par to a $1 premium.

Vincent Tie, sales manager at Singapore dealer Silver Bullion said demand has waned slightly, perhaps due to investors cautiously observing if they can get a better price if the gold price dips under $2,000.

Gold Prices gold market Asia Gold Asia Gold price

Asia gold: Price dip fails to attract Indian buyers, Chinese demand up for New Year

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 279.9 against US dollar

KSE-100 loses grip on early gains as profit-taking kicks in

In phone call with Turkiye counterpart, Pakistan FM says no desire to escalate situation with Iran

Israel bombs Gaza amid disagreements with US over possibility of Palestinian state

Amid economic challenges, experts concerned over Pakistan-Iran tensions

Mari Petroleum successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

4-0: New Zealand chase down Pakistan to win fourth T20 international

Oil prices tick up as markets weigh Middle East tensions, supply forecasts

Energy sector: Circular debt jumps to over Rs5.725trn

Read more stories