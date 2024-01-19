AIRLINK 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
BOP 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.05%)
DGKC 72.33 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.81%)
FCCL 18.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
HBL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
HUBC 116.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
MLCF 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 124.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.13%)
PIAA 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.33%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.74%)
PRL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.16%)
PTC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.47%)
SEARL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.35%)
SNGP 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.46%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.14%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 77.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.76%)
UNITY 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
IT bump not enough for Indian shares to shrug off HDFC Bank-led weakness

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2024 04:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian IT stocks helped the benchmark indexes close higher on Friday, but not by enough to avoid a weekly loss after a three-session losing streak sparked by HDFC Bank’s disappointing results earlier in the week.

The blue-chip index NSE Nifty 50 closed 0.75% higher to 21,622.60 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.7% up to 71,683.23. They lost 1.24% and 1.22%, respectively for the week.

The benchmarks tumbled nearly 3% from Tuesday to Thursday, mainly due to HDFC Bank’s slide following worries over its margins. Financial stocks slid 4.1% this week.

“Apart from banking, other sectors are still holding strong. So, I don’t see any reason that the market would witness any major correction,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president for research at Religare Broking.

On Friday, IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the United States, climbed after U.S. labour data bolstered hopes of a soft landing for the economy, adding to the optimism after IT bellwethers flagged green shoots of demand recovery.

Weak earnings, fading US rate cut hopes drag Indian shares

The IT index closed 0.92% higher for the day and 1.5% for the week.

“The buoyancy in the IT majors, when banking is on the back foot, seems to be giving some comfort,” Mishra said.

The more domestically focused small-cap and mid-cap indexes rose over 1% each on the day. The small-caps declined 0.37% for the week, while mid-caps rose 0.64%.

Among individual stocks, Aditya Birla group-owned UltraTech Cement closed 2% higher after its third-quarter profit beat analysts’ expectations.

Hindustan Unilever ended 0.7% higher before reporting quarterly results. It missed analysts’ quarterly profit expectations.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries is due to report results after the bell.

