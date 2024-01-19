AIRLINK 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
Business & Finance

Sri Lanka showing signs of recovery but challenges remain, says IMF

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2024 02:55pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s swift completion of final agreements with official lenders and reaching resolution with external private creditors remain critical, the International Monetary Fund said after concluding a staff visit to the island nation.

“The economic reform program implemented by the Sri Lankan authorities is yielding the first signs of recovery,” IMF said in a statement.

IMF grants Kenya new $941 million loan

“However, challenges remain as these improvements need to translate into improved living conditions for Sri Lanka’s people.”

