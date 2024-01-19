Sri Lanka showing signs of recovery but challenges remain, says IMF

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s swift completion of final agreements with official lenders and reaching resolution with external private creditors remain critical, the International Monetary Fund said after concluding a staff visit to the island nation.

“The economic reform program implemented by the Sri Lankan authorities is yielding the first signs of recovery,” IMF said in a statement.

“However, challenges remain as these improvements need to translate into improved living conditions for Sri Lanka’s people.”