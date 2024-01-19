AIRLINK 55.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.61%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.77%)
DGKC 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.07%)
FCCL 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
FFBL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.11%)
FFL 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.47%)
GGL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.26%)
HBL 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
HUBC 116.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
KOSM 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
MLCF 38.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
OGDC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.46%)
PIAA 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.68%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
PPL 122.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PRL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
SEARL 52.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.46%)
SNGP 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.89%)
SSGC 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
TELE 7.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 78.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.96%)
UNITY 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 6,518 Increased By 36 (0.55%)
BR30 23,095 Increased By 105.8 (0.46%)
KSE100 63,528 Increased By 325.6 (0.52%)
KSE30 21,353 Increased By 112.2 (0.53%)
Stocks back to winning ways as Pak-Iran tensions ease

BR Web Desk Published 19 Jan, 2024 10:58am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw somewhat of a buying spree early on Friday as tensions between Iran and Pakistan simmered down, with the benchmark KSE-100 up over 700 points during the opening hours of the trading session on Friday.

However, by 10:55am, the benchmark index had retreated slightly to 63,628.32, an increase of 425.92 points or 0.67%. It earlier hit an intra-day high of 63,911.85.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, chemical, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery trading in the green.

Experts attributed the buying spree to easing cross-border tensions between Iran and Pakistan.

“Moreover, prospects of settlement of circular debt” also added to the positive sentiment, said Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak Kuwait Investment Company Limited.

As per reports, the caretaker minister has prepared an innovative plan to reduce the circular debt of energy sector, which has been shared with caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

According to the main features, the plan will be restricted to public sector companies only, budget neutral and zero leakage. “Total settlement of Rs 1.268 trillion will be done.”

On Thursday, escalating regional tension took its toll on investor sentiment at the bourse as the benchmark KSE-100 index sustained further losses to settle at 63,202.40, a decrease of 364.93 points or 0.57%.

Pakistan said on Thursday that it undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against what it called terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran, a little over a day after the neighbour also conducted missile strikes on Pakistani territory.

“A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a press release issued on Thursday.

Globally, the Asian shares bounced on Friday, buoyed by a rally in regional chipmakers, while the yen was set to end the week with heavy losses as investors pared back bets the Bank of Japan would soon abandon its uber-easy policies.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rallied 0.9% on Friday, but was still down 2.9% for the week, the biggest weekly loss since mid-August.

This is an intra-day update

