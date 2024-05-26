AIRLINK 74.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
Pakistan

Captain, soldier martyred in Peshawar’s Hassan Khel gun battle: ISPR

  • Five terrorists were also killed during the operation, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published May 26, 2024 Updated May 26, 2024 03:57pm

An army captain and a soldier were martyred while engaging militants during an intelligence-based operation in Hassan Khel of Peshawar district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Captain Hussain Jahangir, 25, a resident of the Rahim Yar Khan district, and Havildar Shafiq Ullah, 36, a resident of the Karak district, were martyred during the operation.

ISPR says security forces killed 29 terrorists in April

During the operation, at least five terrorists were killed while three terrorists got injured, the statement said.

ISPR said that the sanitisation operation was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Earlier this month, the army said 29 terrorists had been killed in a series of operations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border over the past month.

Five Chinese engineers killed in suicide attack

In May, Director General (DG) ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif said terrorists operating from Afghanistan were involved in the attack on Chinese engineers, which occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in March.

“Everyone knows that Pakistan tried its best for peace in the region and especially in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s role has been the most vital for peace in the region,” he maintained.

