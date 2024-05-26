Captain, soldier martyred in Peshawar’s Hassan Khel gun battle: ISPR

An army captain and a soldier were martyred while engaging militants during an intelligence-based operation in Hassan Khel of Peshawar district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Captain Hussain Jahangir, 25, a resident of the Rahim Yar Khan district, and Havildar Shafiq Ullah, 36, a resident of the Karak district, were martyred during the operation.

During the operation, at least five terrorists were killed while three terrorists got injured, the statement said.

ISPR said that the sanitisation operation was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

Earlier this month, the army said 29 terrorists had been killed in a series of operations along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border over the past month.

In May, Director General (DG) ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif said terrorists operating from Afghanistan were involved in the attack on Chinese engineers, which occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in March.

“Everyone knows that Pakistan tried its best for peace in the region and especially in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s role has been the most vital for peace in the region,” he maintained.