AIRLINK 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
BOP 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.05%)
DGKC 72.33 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.81%)
FCCL 18.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 28.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.36%)
HBL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
HUBC 116.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
KEL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KOSM 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
MLCF 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.75%)
OGDC 124.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.13%)
PIAA 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.33%)
PIBTL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.16%)
PPL 122.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.74%)
PRL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.16%)
PTC 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.47%)
SEARL 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.35%)
SNGP 71.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.46%)
SSGC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.14%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TRG 77.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.76%)
UNITY 22.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 6,484 Increased By 2.7 (0.04%)
BR30 22,975 Decreased By -14.2 (-0.06%)
KSE100 63,282 Increased By 79.8 (0.13%)
KSE30 21,275 Increased By 34.8 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 279.9 against US dollar

  • Gains Re0.08 in inter-bank market on Friday
Recorder Report Published January 19, 2024 Updated January 19, 2024 04:33pm

The rupee registered gains for the third consecutive session against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 279.90, a gain of Re0.08 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee registered a gain as well as it settled at 279.98 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

Globally, the US dollar headed for a second weekly gain in a row on Friday on signs of resilience in the US economy and caution about rate cuts from central bankers.

Markets price a 57% chance of a US rate cut in March, down from 75% a week ago.

The dollar index is up 0.9% to 103.4 on the week and at 148.12 yen the dollar is up almost 5% on the Japanese currency this year as confidence that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is about to hike rates has also been rattled.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Friday as geopolitical tensions and oil output disruptions in the US, the world’s biggest producer, caused by cold weather overshadowed concerns about slow Chinese demand growth and forecasts for ample supply.

Brent crude futures rose 2 cents to $79.12 a barrel by 0715 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were up 13 cents to $74.21.

Both benchmarks climbed about 2% on Thursday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) joined the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in forecasting strong growth in global oil demand.

This week, WTI is on track to rise about 2% while Brent is set to gain 1%.

Oil prices dollar index interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate currency rates Kibor interbank offered rates US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate

Rupee records 3rd consecutive gain, settles at 279.9 against US dollar

KSE-100 loses grip on early gains as profit-taking kicks in

In phone call with Turkiye counterpart, Pakistan FM says no desire to escalate situation with Iran

Israel bombs Gaza amid disagreements with US over possibility of Palestinian state

Amid economic challenges, experts concerned over Pakistan-Iran tensions

Mari Petroleum successfully drills another appraisal well in Sindh

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

4-0: New Zealand chase down Pakistan to win fourth T20 international

Oil prices tick up as markets weigh Middle East tensions, supply forecasts

Energy sector: Circular debt jumps to over Rs5.725trn

Read more stories