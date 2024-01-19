AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-19

$5.968bn borrowed from multiple sources during 1HFY

Tahir Amin Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: The country borrowed $5.968 billion from multiple financing sources during the first half (July-December) of the current fiscal year 2023-24 compared to $5.595 billion borrowed during the same period of 2022-23, revealed the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) data.

Data further shows that the country received $1.621 billion in December 2023 compared to $478.05 million in December 2022.

The government has budgeted $2.4 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the current fiscal year 2023-24 and received $1.2 billion as the first tranche of the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) in July 2023, however, the EAD data does not reflect it.

Q2 FY24: Govt decides to borrow over Rs10trn

Further, there is no mention of $1 billion disbursed by the UAE. If the IMF and UAE inflows are added, the total inflows would reach $8.168 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year.

The $5.968 billion included $2 billion received from Saudi Arabia under the head of time deposit during July 2023. The data further shows that the government had budgeted estimates of $4.5 billion from the foreign commercial banks for the current fiscal year 2023-24, however, no money was received under this head during the first half of the current fiscal year.

The government had budgeted $1.5 billion from the issuance of bonds, however, the country is yet to issue the bonds, hence no amount is received so far.

The government had budgeted $17.619 billion from multiple financing sources for the current fiscal year including $17.384 billion loans and $234.60 million grants.

The country received $491.45 million under the head of “Naya Pakistan Certificate” during the first half of the current fiscal year 2023-24.

The country received $2.245billion from multilaterals and $723.13 million from bilateral during July-December 2023-24. The non-project aid was $3.581 billion including $2.636 billion for budgetary support and project aid was $2.386 billion.

China disbursed $508.34 million under the head guaranteed for the JF-17 B project funded by China National Aero-technology Import and Export Corporation (CATIC). China further disbursed 42.18 million in July-December against the government budgeted of $18.54 million for the current fiscal year.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed $589.43 million during the period under review compared to the budgeted $2.086 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

uae ADB IMF EAD IMF and Pakistan Government borrows Naya Pakistan Certificate borrowed SBA financing sources

$5.968bn borrowed from multiple sources during 1HFY

Gwadar coal-fired project: Inter-ministerial committee formed to review progress

Vulnerability of economy: Shamshad highlights five critical areas

PIDE webinar: Economist talks of GDP decline during BJP rule

FBR probe against PSW concludes: No revenue loss in ‘unlawful’ clearance of $847m goods

PM witnesses signing of Pak-Dubai inter-govt framework agreements

Meeting with trade officials lined up: MoC

Muzaffarabad: CCoE may allow ministry to undertake water project

Senate panel told: Gwadar Port rail connectivity with ML-1, Quetta enters 2nd phase

Tax on banks: FBR mulling hiring legal counsel

Read more stories