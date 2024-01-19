PM witnesses signing of Pak-Dubai inter-govt framework agreements

DAVOS: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday witnessed the signing of Inter-Governmental Framework Agreements between the Ministries of Communications, Railways and Maritime Affairs of Pakistan and the Government of Dubai, represented by DP World.

The signing ceremony was held after a meeting between Prime Minister Kakar and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of UAE-based DP World, a multinational logistics company on the sidelines of the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The agreements cover potential opportunities in Pakistan for the development of a dedicated freight corridor, multi-modal logistics park and rail freight terminals on Pakistan’s railway network, as well as, inter alia, the development of coastal economic zone and dredging works of navigation channels at Port Qasim.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction at the growth of exchanges, interaction and cooperation between businesses in Pakistan and UAE and highlighted their transformative potential.

He welcomed DP World’s interest in expanding its Pakistan business and assured the company of the Government’s continued support. “Pakistan will continue to facilitate partner enterprises to realise its geo-economic vision as a hub of commerce and industry.”