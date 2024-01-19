Senate panel told: Gwadar Port rail connectivity with ML-1, Quetta enters 2nd phase

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Thursday apprised that rail connectivity of Gwadar Port with ML-1 and Quetta entered into the second phase after the successful completion of the first phase.

Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs met here on Thursday with Senator Rubina Khalid in the chair.

The Senate Committee deliberated on the railway connectivity of Gwadar Port with the ML-1 and Quetta.

GCCI for making Gwadar port operational on permanent basis

Officials apprised the committee about the new rail links that will be established for the connectivity of Gwadar port with ML-1 and Quetta. The committee was informed that the land acquisition for the said project is divided into three phases; however, the first phase has been completed, and the second is ongoing and will be completed soon.

The committee was of the view that railway connectivity of Gwadar Port to ML-1 will play a significant role in the development of Gwadar Port and Pakistan Railways. The committee directed the Pakistan Railways to prepare PC-1 of the project at the earliest for approval.

Furthermore, the committee was briefed on the Gwadar Port Master Plan and the land acquired by the Port Authority so far. Officials mentioned that the Gwadar Port Master Plan mainly entails a multi-use area and port industrial area; however, a total of 2,350 acres have been acquired so far, and 19,121 acres land is yet to be acquired. Senator Khalid inquired about the existence of an industrial waste plan for the industrial sector and stated that the industrial waste plan should be intact as it will protect the Gwadar sea from pollutants, calling it a necessity of time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024