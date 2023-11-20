GCCI for making Gwadar port operational on permanent basis

KARACHI: Gwadar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) is taking efforts to operationalise the Gwadar port on permanent basis.

In this regard, Faisal Dashti founding president GCCI and VP to FPCCI met with the PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at PM House Islamabad and discussed issues related to Gwadar town & Gwadar port.

He stressed on keeping the Gwadar port operational on permanent basis by importing/ discharging all government procured commodities through it.

The Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar principally agreed with the proposal and directed the concerned offices to work on it immediately.

Faisal Dashti also discussed issues with the PM regarding provision of basic needs to Gwadar, illegal fish trawling, CPEC projects, trade/ industrial development, conducive and business friendly environment for boosting up economic activities in the area. All concerned officials were also called by the PM office on the occasion.

Dashti also met with Sarfraz Bugti federal minister interior and Gohar Ejaz federal minister for commerce/ trade and industries earlier in this regard on the said issues.

