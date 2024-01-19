AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-19

IMF debt dilemma looms after election: ex-SBP governor

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

LONDON: The International Monetary Fund faces tough choices on how to deal with Pakistan after the February election and how to assess the country’s debt situation, a former central bank governor of the South Asian nation said.

The country, which is operating under a caretaker government, secured a $3 billion loan programme with IMF in July that helped pull the cash-strapped nation back from the brink of a sovereign debt default. However, the programme was a nine-month standby arrangement, set to expire this spring.

“The IMF will have to decide whether to pull the plug on Pakistan or not, and by that I mean it will have to decide about its assessment of debt sustainability,” said Reza Baqir, head of sovereign advisory services at Alvarez & Marsal.

The Fund labelled Pakistan’s debt as sustainable, but also emphasised the significant and pronounced risks said Baqir, who negotiated Pakistan’s 2019 IMF programme and also worked at the Washington-based lender for almost two decades.

“That’s almost like having it both ways,” he said, adding investors would be watching whether the Fund would continue to label the debt as sustainable or whether it would offer its support on a debt restructuring as part of a new programme should Pakistan’s authorities chose to go down that route.

The country’s public external debt stood at just under $100 billion by end-September 2023, according to central bank data, with China and its lenders being the single largest creditor to the country.

Pakistan Economy Pakistan Economy IMF IMF elections elections LOANS REZA BAQIR ex SBP governor ex SBP governor debts debts sovereign debt sovereign debt IMF and Pakistan IMF and Pakistan Economic distress Economic distress SBA General Elections 2024 General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 General Election 2024

IMF debt dilemma looms after election: ex-SBP governor

$5.968bn borrowed from multiple sources during 1HFY

Gwadar coal-fired project: Inter-ministerial committee formed to review progress

Vulnerability of economy: Shamshad highlights five critical areas

PIDE webinar: Economist talks of GDP decline during BJP rule

FBR probe against PSW concludes: No revenue loss in ‘unlawful’ clearance of $847m goods

PM witnesses signing of Pak-Dubai inter-govt framework agreements

Meeting with trade officials lined up: MoC

Muzaffarabad: CCoE may allow ministry to undertake water project

Senate panel told: Gwadar Port rail connectivity with ML-1, Quetta enters 2nd phase

Tax on banks: FBR mulling hiring legal counsel

Read more stories