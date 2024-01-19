Nawaz says will ensure Pakistan stands on its own two feet

HAFIZABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif vowed to make Pakistan stand on its own feet again.

Addressing his maiden public gathering of election 2024 campaign, Nawaz Sharif said that he was ousted from power by the five Supreme Court judges just because he refused to take a salary from his son.

Nawaz claimed if he had not been removed from power there would have been no gas loadsheding, inflation and unemployment in the country.

The former prime minister further said that before he came to power, terrorism had brought Pakistan to standstill but he took Pakistan out of the crisis.

Moreover, Nawaz Sharif promised that he would bring back Pakistan on the road of development after coming to power.