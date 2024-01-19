AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-19

General elections: PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP code of conduct

APP Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority on Thursday advised national electronic media to abide by the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The directives issued by the PEMRA stated that all its licensees were obliged to abide by the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the run of the elections being held on February 8.

The code of conduct applying to print, electronic, digital media, and social media influencers was released by ECP on October 14 last year for the national media and outlined various guidelines required to adhere to during the campaign and polling.

The ECP specified that the media should refrain from expressing biased opinions that undermine Pakistan’s ideals, sovereignty, security, independence, and the integrity of the judiciary and other national institutions.

Furthermore, any statements or accusations that pose a threat to national unity and the law-and-order situation will be strictly prohibited from being broadcast.

The code prohibits the inclusion of material that engages in attacks against candidates or political parties based on gender, religion, or community.

Any violation of the code will be treated seriously, and allegations made by one candidate against another will require confirmation from both sides before prosecution can commence.

In order to ensure compliance with the code, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA), Pakistan Information Department (PID), and the Cyber Digital Wing of the Ministry of Information will actively monitor the coverage given to political parties and candidates.

To support the electoral watchdog in implementing the code, PEMRA, PTA, PID, and the Cyber Digital Wing of the Ministry of Information will provide assistance.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the election process, the media campaign will conclude 48 hours before election day and the electoral process will not be interrupted. Besides, surveying in polling stations or constituencies that may adversely impact voters will be avoided.

Only accredited media representatives will be allowed to enter the polling stations, accompanied by a camera to document the polling process. However, the secret ballots will not be videotaped, and media representatives will observe the count without cameras.

The code also emphasises that media representatives must not engage in activities that obstruct the election process before, during, or after the voting.

elections PEMRA ECP Media electronic media General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 ECP code of conduct

General elections: PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP code of conduct

$5.968bn borrowed from multiple sources during 1HFY

Gwadar coal-fired project: Inter-ministerial committee formed to review progress

Vulnerability of economy: Shamshad highlights five critical areas

PIDE webinar: Economist talks of GDP decline during BJP rule

FBR probe against PSW concludes: No revenue loss in ‘unlawful’ clearance of $847m goods

PM witnesses signing of Pak-Dubai inter-govt framework agreements

Meeting with trade officials lined up: MoC

Muzaffarabad: CCoE may allow ministry to undertake water project

Senate panel told: Gwadar Port rail connectivity with ML-1, Quetta enters 2nd phase

Tax on banks: FBR mulling hiring legal counsel

Read more stories