Fawad Chaudhry sent to jail

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Thursday sent former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand in a corruption case.

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, sent Chaudhry to jail in the case of misappropriation in land procurement for Pind Dadan Khan-Jhelum Road construction.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced Chaudhry before the court after the expiry of his previous three days’ physical remand and Chaudhry has completed 29 day physical remand.

Chaudhry’s counsels, Faisal Chaudhry, Raja Amir Abbas, and the NAB prosecutor appeared before the court. Chaudhry applied for award of B-class prison which was accepted. He also filed another plea seeking post-arrest bail in the case. The court issued a notice to NAB regarding the application.

