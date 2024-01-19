AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-19

UAF arranges ‘Gur and Cultural Mela’

Press Release Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad arranged ‘Gur and cultural Mela’ that brought different colours of rural life, dishes of Gur and traditional foods that remained a centre for attraction for the visitors.

The Mela was arranged by the Directorate of Farms at the UAF Agri Heritage Museum.

It was inaugurated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan who was flanked by Director Farms Dr Shahid Ibne Zamir, Dr Shaukat Ali, Dr Haroon Zaman Dr Anjum Zia, Dr Umair, Shehla Hammad, Rana Shahzad and others attended.

Addressing the participants, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said UAF was considered custodian of rich traditions and agricultural development, adding the country was blessed with rich culture. “We have to inculcate our rich values in the generation.”

He said that fairs played an important role in exposing the youth to eastern traditions and rural culture. He said that by fostering the relationship between scientists and farmers, innovation in agriculture and per acre increment could be ensured.

He said the nations which give up their rich culture lose their place on the map of the world. He said that UAF organised more than 600 training workshops and farmers’ meetings last year to increase the capacity of farmers and students.

Dr Shahid Ibn Zamir said that different colours of rural culture were presented in this festival so that the young generation could enjoy the beautiful moments of our culture as well as promote high traditions in the society. He said that the University of Agriculture continued to organise those kinds of festivals so that healthy activities could be promoted in the society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UAF University of Agriculture Faisalabad Gur and Cultural Mela Agri Heritage Museum

UAF arranges ‘Gur and Cultural Mela’

$5.968bn borrowed from multiple sources during 1HFY

Gwadar coal-fired project: Inter-ministerial committee formed to review progress

Vulnerability of economy: Shamshad highlights five critical areas

PIDE webinar: Economist talks of GDP decline during BJP rule

FBR probe against PSW concludes: No revenue loss in ‘unlawful’ clearance of $847m goods

PM witnesses signing of Pak-Dubai inter-govt framework agreements

Meeting with trade officials lined up: MoC

Muzaffarabad: CCoE may allow ministry to undertake water project

Senate panel told: Gwadar Port rail connectivity with ML-1, Quetta enters 2nd phase

Tax on banks: FBR mulling hiring legal counsel

Read more stories