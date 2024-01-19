UAF arranges ‘Gur and Cultural Mela’

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad arranged ‘Gur and cultural Mela’ that brought different colours of rural life, dishes of Gur and traditional foods that remained a centre for attraction for the visitors.

The Mela was arranged by the Directorate of Farms at the UAF Agri Heritage Museum.

It was inaugurated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan who was flanked by Director Farms Dr Shahid Ibne Zamir, Dr Shaukat Ali, Dr Haroon Zaman Dr Anjum Zia, Dr Umair, Shehla Hammad, Rana Shahzad and others attended.

Addressing the participants, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said UAF was considered custodian of rich traditions and agricultural development, adding the country was blessed with rich culture. “We have to inculcate our rich values in the generation.”

He said that fairs played an important role in exposing the youth to eastern traditions and rural culture. He said that by fostering the relationship between scientists and farmers, innovation in agriculture and per acre increment could be ensured.

He said the nations which give up their rich culture lose their place on the map of the world. He said that UAF organised more than 600 training workshops and farmers’ meetings last year to increase the capacity of farmers and students.

Dr Shahid Ibn Zamir said that different colours of rural culture were presented in this festival so that the young generation could enjoy the beautiful moments of our culture as well as promote high traditions in the society. He said that the University of Agriculture continued to organise those kinds of festivals so that healthy activities could be promoted in the society.

