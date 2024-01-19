Saudi envoy for better marketing of Pakistani products

LAHORE: Terming the quality of Pakistani products including textiles as very good, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy said that these products need to be marketed better.

He said this in a meeting with the Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore on Thursday. In the meeting, issues of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations and mutual cooperation were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long historical brotherly relations. He said that the ties between Pakistan and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia are deep-rooted due to common religion and culture. He said that the Saudi government is taking very good steps regarding tourism. He said that the simplification of the visa policy by the Saudi government for foreign tourists is a good initiative.

The governor said that the Saudi government’s new investment initiatives in Pakistan are encouraging. He said that it is good to see that more Saudi business delegations are visiting Pakistan. He said that there are favourable opportunities in Pakistan for Saudi investors.

He further said that there should be maximum exchange of student delegations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He said that Saudi companies are also investing in semiconductors, which are the basis of all technologies. He said that Pakistani universities are providing quality education medical and various other disciplines. He said that Pakistani doctors are known for professional competence all over the world.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki said that Pakistan is like his second home, adding that he was greatly touched by the love and respect given by the Pakistanis. He said that Saudi Arabia is giving scholarships to Pakistani students and the student exchange program will be further expanded.

