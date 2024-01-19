AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
Decrease in RLNG rate notified

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday notified a modest decrease in the weighted average sale price without GST of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) upto 7.81 percent for end consumers with retrospective effect from January 1, 2024.

The decrease in RLNG prices is due to a decrease in DES price.

According to the OGRA’s notification, the price for the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL)’s consumers has been reduced by 7.81 percent as compared with December 2023.

The rate of RLNG has slashed by $1.2074 per mmbtu to $14.2451 per mmbtu from $15.4524 per mmbtu last month.

The rate of RLNG for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) consumers has also reduced by 7.58 percent or $1.1220 per from $14.8118 to $13.6898 per mmbtu.

The average price has been worked out at 12 RLNG cargoes. Ten cargoes at 13.37 percent and 10.20 percent to Brent arrived under long-term agreements and two 12.14 percent to Brent at spot perchance.

Unaccounted for Gas (UfG) has been incorporated on provisional basis at 0.12 percent in respect of transmission and 14.36 percent in respect of transmission and distribution for SSGC and 0.38 percent and 8.23 percent in respect of transmission and distribution for SNGPL.

The authority in accordance with the policy guidelines of the federal government has determined the RLNG prices for Sui companies.

