KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 129,605 tonnes of cargo comprising 67,564 tonnes of import cargo and 62,041 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 67,564 comprised of 21,445 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,19,520 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,12,569 tonnes of DAP, 3,013 tonnes of Urea & 11,017 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of62,041 comprised of 49,053 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 185 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,096 tonnes of Cement,5,100 tonnes of Talc Powder & 3,607 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 5655 containers comprising of 1613 containers import and 4042 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 477 of 20’s and 476 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 90 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 879 of 20’s and 1254 of 40’s loaded containers while 71 of 20’s and 292 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 02 ships namely, Wide Alpha and MT Mardan berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Safeen Prize, Sofia Express, Xin Pu Dong & Wide Alpha sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Maersk Cape Town and Beteleur are left the port on today (Morning) January, 18th 2024 and another ship, Parnassos is expected to sail on same day.

A cargo volume of 104,387 tonnes, comprising 81,641 tonnes imports cargo and 22,746 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,461 Containers (1,226 TEUs import and 1,235 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Ashiko Victoria, JalKal Pavriksh, Victoria Kosan and Ullswater & two more ships, Benue and Meratus Jayakarta are expected to take berths at MW-2, PIBT, EVTL, SSGC, PGPCL and QICT on Thursday, 18th January, while three more container ships, Wide Alpha, RDO Concord and AS Sicilia are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday 19th January, 2024.

