Jan 19, 2024
Terrorist hideouts in Iran: PTI terms ‘targeted air strikes’ as right of defence

Recorder Report Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday termed the air strikes of Pakistan targeting the terrorist hideouts in Iran as the right of defence of the armed forces of the country.

In a statement issued here, a PTI spokesman said the retaliation was essential for sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

He made it clear that PTI stood firmly with their armed forces in the face of any foreign aggression to defend and guard the motherland.

He said Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security were of utmost importance; hence no compromise would be made in this regard.

He said Pakistan being a sovereign state had all the right to respond to any external aggression in the most effective and befitting manner to defend its sovereignty.

He recalled that PTI had been a torchbearer of relations based on mutual respect and peace with foreign nations, especially neighbouring countries, without compromising on national dignity and security and integrity.

He stated that PTI deemed engagement and negotiation in the light of the vision and political philosophy of PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan as the most suitable and civilised way for effective and perpetual settlement of conflicts instead of confrontation.

He expressed hope that the Iranian government would demonstrate responsibility and with maturity to prioritise peace instead of resorting to aggression to further escalate the tension between the two countries.

He emphasized that all issues including terrorism should be sorted out through bilateral official and diplomatic means and regional peace and security should be given priority.

