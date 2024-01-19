AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
PTI Info secretary misuses IK’s name, claims Marwat

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 19 Jan, 2024 05:37am

ISLAMABAD: The flamboyant Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Sher Afzal Khan Marwat on Thursday took party central information secretary Raoof Hasan to the cleaners for “unnecessarily” targeting him by “misusing” the name of jailed founding party chairman Imran Khan.

Hasan – who happens to be the elder brother of Fawad Hasan Fawad, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif – issued a notification on Wednesday that “Imran Khan has summoned Marwat to rush back to Islamabad” which turned out to be a white lie.

Talking to journalists after meeting Imran Khan at Adiala jail along with the former PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Marwat out-rightly said that “Imran Khan has categorically said that he never issued such a notification”.

“Khan sahib explained three things in detail. The notification [issued by Raoof Hasan] was not in his [Imran Khan] knowledge,” he said.

He continued that the founding chairman has directed the party leadership to launch election campaign in Punjab, adding he offered his services to lead the rallies in Punjab, but Imran Khan said the people of Punjab will “rise” themselves.

He said that the founding chairman has directed him to launch campaign in Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, adding he would also go wherever the party asks him to lead rallies in Punjab.

In presence of the ex-party chairman Barrister Gohar, he said that when he complained about the attitude of Raoof Hasan, Imran Khan has sent his message to Raoof Hasan through Barrister Gohar.

“In presence of all the lawyers I told Khan why Raoof Hasan is telling a lie, to which, Khan expressed displeasure. He plainly told Barrister Gohar to tell Raoof Hasan to avoid such kind of things in future,” he added.

He said that Raoof Hasan is a “detestable character”, and the workers of the party would give him the taste of his own medicine.

Marwat said that he presented report about his recent visit to Sindh, and Khan directed to resolve the complaints with regards to issuance of tickets in consultation with Shamim Naqvi and Khurram Sher Zaman.

About PTI senior leader Hamid Khan, he said that he also complained about him, to which, Imran Khan said “he [Hamid Khan] doesn’t listen to anyone and I also don’t stop him”, adding he told Khan to retaliate in the same tone if he ever spoke against him, to which Khan did not say anything.

