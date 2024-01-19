811 degrees awarded to SAU graduates

HYDERABAD: 811 degrees were awarded to the graduates during the 12th convocation of Sindh Agriculture University, while 100 medals were awarded to the position holders, and 59 PhD degrees were also awarded during a big event, on Thursday.

The Convocation was presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, while the caretaker Provincial Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Arshad Wali Muhammad was Chief Guest on the occasion.

During the convocation, degrees were awarded to 811 students of various faculties of Sindh Agriculture University, Information Technology Center, Institute of Food Sciences and Technology, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Agricultural College, Dokri, Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering, and Sub-Campus Umarkot, Including 602 Bachelors’ Degrees and 150 Masters Degrees, while 59 PhD degrees were also awarded.

Medals were awarded to 100 graduates who secured positions during their academic career, among them 36 gold medals, 33 silver and 28 silver with gilt-edge were included.

Addressing on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said that this is a day of students, parents and teachers and now the young students will start a new career.

He said Sindh Agriculture University is fulfilling the dream of poor parents to give their daughters higher education by waiving fees for girls in its colleges and campus, while there are numerous opportunities for scholarships and internships for students.

Dr Marri said our experts are doing significant job on Animal Breeding Improvement for survival of indigenous animal breeds and Seed Improvement Program to provide certified seeds to farmers.

The Provincial Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Arshad Wali Muhammad, said that Sindh Agricultural University is playing a significant role in agricultural academic and research, while the country’s agriculture is affected due to climate change, land degradation and water salinity, therefore experts should lead the sector towards further development through smart agriculture practices.

He said that Industry should support graduates for start-ups and invest in agriculture. He said that I would recommend federal and provincial governments to play a role in providing adequate budget for academic and research development for SAU.

Dr Abdul Qadir Ansari, former and founder Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, said that SAU laid the foundation of youth culture in educational institutions and the convocation is actually a celebration of important milestones achieved by the exceptional students of the university. He said Sindh, with its fertile Indus Valley, has a rich history rooted in agriculture.

A large number of vice chancellors of various universities, heads of agricultural academic and research institutes, deans, teachers and officers were present on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024