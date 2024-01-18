AIRLINK 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.81%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.5%)
DFML 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.52%)
DGKC 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.47%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
FFL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.31%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.38%)
HBL 114.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 115.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.9%)
MLCF 38.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.54%)
OGDC 124.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.51%)
PAEL 21.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.65%)
PIAA 11.56 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.57%)
PIBTL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
PPL 122.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.18%)
PRL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
PTC 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.59%)
SEARL 51.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.07%)
SNGP 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
SSGC 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.07%)
TELE 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
TRG 77.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,482 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 22,990 Decreased By -251.7 (-1.08%)
KSE100 63,202 Decreased By -364.9 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,240 Decreased By -113.8 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf bourses end lower on rate cut jitters

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 07:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday after U.S. economic data indicated that the rate easing cycle may not come as early as some had initially hoped.

Robust U.S. retail sales data on Wednesday boosted bets that the Federal Reserve may not quickly move to slash interest rates, with the CME FedWatch tool showing a roughly 60% chance of a cut in March, down from about 70% a month ago.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said earlier this week the U.S. is “within striking distance” of the central bank’s 2% inflation goal, but warned against rushing toward rate cuts until it is clear that lower inflation is sustainable.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.9%, hit by a 0.6% fall in Ades Holding Co.

Most Gulf markets retreat on interest rate worries

However, oil behemoth Saudi Aramco gained 0.5%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose as the IEA joined producer group OPEC in forecasting relatively strong growth in global oil demand this year, with price impetus also coming from disruption to U.S. output and geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

Dubai’s main share index finished 0.9% lower, dragged down by a 2.3% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.1%.

The United Arab Emirates has adopted a new law regulating public-private partnerships, which came into force on Dec. 1, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.

Individual emirates, such as Dubai, also have their own frameworks governing PPPs.

The Qatari benchmark slipped 0.8%, with Qatar Islamic Bank declining 2%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.3%, helped by a 6% jump in Credit Agricole Egypt.

Separately, Egypt’s cabinet has approved a draft law authorising oil exploration in the Ras Qattara development area in the western desert, the cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

==========================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     down 0.9% to 11,959
 ABU DHABI        fell 0.1% to 9,719
 DUBAI            dropped 0.9% to 4,053
 QATAR            declined 0.8% to 10,319
 EGYPT            rose 0.3% to 26,843
 BAHRAIN          added 0.2% to 1,992
 OMAN             eased 0.1% to 4,587
 KUWAIT           lost 0.3% to 7,922
==========================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Most Gulf bourses end lower on rate cut jitters

Iran summons Pakistan's chargé d'affaires to protest air strike

Stocks plummet at PSX as Pakistan-Iran tensions take toll

PEMRA asks TV channels to cover Pakistan-Iran tensions with ‘utmost care’

‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’: Pakistan’s strikes inside Iran kill ‘several terrorists’

EU expresses ‘utmost concern’, Russia urges ‘maximum restraint’ over Pakistan, Iran attacks

IMF debt dilemma looms after Pakistan election: Dr Reza Baqir

PM Kakar forms 7-member committee to oversee conduct of election

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 279.98 against US dollar

Pakistan, Dubai ink over $3bn investment pact at Davos

Suzuki Motor Corp decides to buy back PSMC shares at Rs609

Read more stories