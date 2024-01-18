AIRLINK 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.18%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.35%)
DFML 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.31%)
DGKC 71.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.9%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.27%)
FFBL 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
GGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.57%)
HBL 114.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.77%)
HUBC 115.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
KEL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.16%)
KOSM 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
MLCF 37.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
OGDC 124.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.43%)
PAEL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.88%)
PIAA 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
PPL 122.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
PRL 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.09%)
PTC 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
SEARL 51.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.33%)
SNGP 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.09%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.57%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
TRG 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
UNITY 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
BR100 6,468 Decreased By -59 (-0.9%)
BR30 22,939 Decreased By -302.4 (-1.3%)
KSE100 63,090 Decreased By -477.8 (-0.75%)
KSE30 21,221 Decreased By -133.7 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold ticks up as dollar softens, yields fall

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 10:10am

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, helped by a softer US dollar and lower Treasury yields, but hovered near five-week lows as investors tempered rate-cut optimism after hawkish comments from central bank officials and robust data.

Gold prices dip

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,010.59 per ounce by 0121 GMT, a day after it fell to $2,001.72 - its lowest since Dec. 13.

  • US gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,012.40.

  • The US dollar fell 0.2%, making greenback-priced gold less expensive for foreign currency holders. Yields on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury notes also dropped.

  • US retail sales increased more than expected in December, keeping the economy on solid ground heading into the new year.

  • Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic is expected to speak at two separate events later in the day.

  • Bostic said inflation could “see-saw” if policymakers cut rates too soon, warning that inflation’s descent towards the central bank’s 2% goal was likely to slow in the months ahead, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

  • Money markets were betting on 142 basis points of Fed rate cuts this year, while pricing in a 61% chance of a March easing, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app, IRPR.

  • Lower interest rates decrease the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

  • Britain’s annual rate of consumer price inflation sped up for the first time in 10 months in December.

  • Market participants also monitored developments in the Middle East as Israel pressed its assault on southern Gaza.

  • The United States conducted another round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen after militants claimed their second attack this week on a US operated vessel in the Red Sea region.

  • Spot silver rose 0.4% to $22.61 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.2% to $885.38, and palladium gained 1.2% to $926.54.

Gold Spot gold bullion gold spot rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold ticks up as dollar softens, yields fall

Stocks plummet at PSX as Pakistan-Iran tensions take toll

Intra-day update: rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

Suzuki Motor Corp decides to buy back PSMC shares at Rs609

IMF’s Gopinath warns central banks against fuelling market hopes for rapid interest rate cuts

Israeli forces kill 60 Palestinians in Gaza, military says in ‘daily round-up’

Oil prices up on OPEC demand estimate, Mideast tensions and US output

Google CEO tells employees to expect more job cuts this year

PM says growth ‘will be slow but sustainable’

330MW Thar coal-fired project: PPIB to conduct ICB for sale of power to KE sans GoP guarantee

Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

Read more stories