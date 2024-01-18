12 vaccine preventable diseases: ECC approves Rs3.568bn TSG for immunisation

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved Rs3.568 billion TSG for immunisation of more than eight million children less than two years of age against 12 vaccine preventable diseases.

The proposal to this effect was submitted by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to the ECC. In a summary, the ECC was requested to approve technical supplementary grant (TSG) of Rs3.568 billion to the Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) under the administrative control of the Ministry of NHSRC for the financial year 2023-24.

The ECC was told that the FDI is a high-priority initiative of the government which aims to immunise more than eight million children under two years of age against 12 vaccine preventable diseases (VPD). Any interruption/break in the immunisation may lead to re-emergence of these diseases in the form of increased mortality and morbidity.

The meeting was further informed that in response to Finance Division’s letter of 2020, all the provincial governments have conveyed their concurrence that the existing mechanism for pool procurement established under the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC)’s decision will continue under recurrent/revenue side from FY 2020-21 onwards.

Based on the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI)’s decision dated 7th October 2022 and target population conveyed by the provinces, total cost of the vaccines and logistics has been estimated at Rs22,557.696 million, out of which Rs21,700.504 million is provincial share and Rs857.192 million is the federal government share. In addition, Rs821.015 million and Rs72.719 million is the pending liability of the government of Punjab and government of Balochistan respectively.

The provincial share of vaccine and syringes for fiscal year 2023-24 included; (i) Punjab (53.2%) Rs12000 million; (ii) Sindh (22.7%) Rs5,129.80 million; (iii) KPK (13,3%) Rs3,496.44 million; (iv) Balochistan (4.8%) Rs 1082.77 million. The meeting was informed that the provinces have transferred their share.

The ECC was further informed that the procurement of vaccines and syringes has been initiated by FDI for un-interrupted supply to the provinces. The traditional vaccines would be procured through open tender while the co-financing obligation of the country would be procured through UNICEF for which advance payment is required.

The ministry requested that the ECC may approve TSG to the FDI under the administrative control of the Ministry of NHSRC for the financial year 2023-24.

