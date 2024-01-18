Gold prices dip

KARACHI: Gold on Wednesday posted a big fall on the local market with a dip in silver prices, traders said. Gold lost Rs2, 000 and Rs1, 715 to Rs215, 300 per tola and Rs184, 585 per 10 grams, respectively.

The global market closed gold trading for $2045 per ounce, which the local market tags with an additional $20 premium for the domestic bullion business. Silver prices fell by Rs50 and Rs42.86 to Rs2, 600 per tola and Rs2, 229.08 per 10 grams, separately. The international silver price was quoted for $22.80 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024