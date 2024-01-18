First rally in Hafizabad: PML-N all set to kick-start election drive today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is all set to kick-start its election drive for the February 8 general elections by holding its first election rally in Hafizabad today.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif will participate in the election rally of PML-N candidate Saira Afzal Tarar from NA-67 for which necessary arrangements has been completed.

After returning to Pakistan on October 21, 2023, following a four-year self-imposed exile, this will be Nawaz Sharif’s second public appearance. It may be noted that PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz had already officially kicked off the party’s election campaign from Okara, claiming that Nawaz Sharif is destined to return to power for the fourth time.

