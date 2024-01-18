AIRLINK 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.82%)
First rally in Hafizabad: PML-N all set to kick-start election drive today

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2024

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is all set to kick-start its election drive for the February 8 general elections by holding its first election rally in Hafizabad today.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif will participate in the election rally of PML-N candidate Saira Afzal Tarar from NA-67 for which necessary arrangements has been completed.

After returning to Pakistan on October 21, 2023, following a four-year self-imposed exile, this will be Nawaz Sharif’s second public appearance. It may be noted that PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz had already officially kicked off the party’s election campaign from Okara, claiming that Nawaz Sharif is destined to return to power for the fourth time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

