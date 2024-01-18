AIRLINK 54.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.69%)
BOP 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.78%)
DFML 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 71.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.87%)
FFBL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
FFL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.44%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
HBL 114.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.07%)
HUBC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.98%)
KOSM 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
MLCF 37.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 124.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.05%)
PAEL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PPL 123.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.33%)
PRL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.03%)
PTC 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.76%)
SNGP 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.75%)
SSGC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.07%)
TELE 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 77.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.42%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 6,461 Decreased By -65.5 (-1%)
BR30 22,961 Decreased By -280.3 (-1.21%)
KSE100 63,136 Decreased By -431.2 (-0.68%)
KSE30 21,204 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-18

Change of electoral symbol: ECP says elections could be delayed in certain constituencies

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Faced with public backlash over allotting “degrading” electoral symbols to the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who are contesting the general polls as independents in the aftermath of a Supreme Court’s verdict, the poll body has once again cautioned that the elections could be delayed in the constituencies where the candidates were having their election symbols changed.

In a meeting between senior officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and federal and provincial bureaucracies, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Wednesday, demanded that the ECP formulate a “clear-cut” policy regarding the candidates who were having their electoral symbols changed.

In response, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja apparently failed to outline any policy in this regard, stating the ballot papers for general polls were in the process of getting printed, and that changes in the ballot papers by the candidates might cause delay in the polls in the constituencies they were contesting from.

Earlier on Tuesday, the poll body also issued a statement cautioning that the general elections could face a delay due to change of electoral symbols in different constituencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI ECP constituencies election symbols

Comments

1000 characters

Change of electoral symbol: ECP says elections could be delayed in certain constituencies

Industrialisation: Pakistan needs to be more competitive, attractive: PM

330MW Thar coal-fired project: PPIB to conduct ICB for sale of power to KE sans GoP guarantee

12 vaccine preventable diseases: ECC approves Rs3.568bn TSG for immunisation

Iran missile strikes: Pakistan recalls envoy

Senate panel recommends SOEs bill

PL rate on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

Chairman tells Senate panel on finance: Govt asked to implement FBR restructuring within 30 days

Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

Rs55bn payment to SECMC: PD not paying heed to PMO’s and MoF’s dispatches

Gohar to discuss prospects of raw sugar import with PSMA

Read more stories