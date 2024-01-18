Change of electoral symbol: ECP says elections could be delayed in certain constituencies

ISLAMABAD: Faced with public backlash over allotting “degrading” electoral symbols to the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who are contesting the general polls as independents in the aftermath of a Supreme Court’s verdict, the poll body has once again cautioned that the elections could be delayed in the constituencies where the candidates were having their election symbols changed.

In a meeting between senior officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and federal and provincial bureaucracies, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Wednesday, demanded that the ECP formulate a “clear-cut” policy regarding the candidates who were having their electoral symbols changed.

In response, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja apparently failed to outline any policy in this regard, stating the ballot papers for general polls were in the process of getting printed, and that changes in the ballot papers by the candidates might cause delay in the polls in the constituencies they were contesting from.

Earlier on Tuesday, the poll body also issued a statement cautioning that the general elections could face a delay due to change of electoral symbols in different constituencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024