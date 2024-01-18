Bilawal’s election campaign moves into high gear

BADIN: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the people to make his party successful with a huge majority on February 8, so that as the prime minister he can get rid of all the crises facing the nation including inflation, unemployment and poverty.

Addressing a public meeting on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Muhammad Fazal Raho at Rahuki near Badin, the PPP chairman said he was going to the people of Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan with his manifesto.

Addressing the public, he urged: “If you support me, stamp the arrow, make the PPP successful, then I promise you that I will fight poverty as prime minister, eliminate unemployment. If you give me a chance, I will implement my 10-point economic agreement.”

The PPP chairman said that on the other hand, there is a “Sahib” who wants to become the prime minister for the fourth time, who has no ideology, no manifesto, no election campaign, and no voters’ appeal.

He said “the man is asking someone else to arrange votes for him in the elections and the politics he is doing for the chair is of hatred and division. He is harming Pakistan and the people for the chair. He is not worried about the people but about becoming prime minister for the fourth time. Whenever this person was made prime minister, the people and the poor of Pakistan were harmed.”

Bilawal said: “If we are concerned, we are concerned about the people. There is concern about the problems faced by the people like hunger, unemployment, inflation and poverty. He said that in the recent general elections, the PPP and Teer (arrow) were competing with the PML-N and the lion. “Two parties are competing in elections, this is the tiger that sucks the blood of the people, but we will hunt it down and not allow it to become prime minister for the fourth time.” He said “a person is given a chance three times and fails every time, now why should this person be considered to be the prime minister of the country for the fourth time?”

Bilawal said “PPP is struggling all over the country, let the people vote so that a people’s government is established and we can solve your problems. PPP is the only party which is running the election campaign.”

